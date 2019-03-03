Ryan Reynolds marks 25th anniversary of John Candy's death

Actor Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to John Candy Sunday on the 25th anniversary of the comedian's death. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds paid tribute Sunday to comedy legend John Candy, who died in 1994.

"It's the 25th anniversary of John Candy's passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven't seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy," Reynolds tweeted Sunday.

Reynolds included a video montage of memorable moments from Candy classics such as National Lampoon's Vacation, Stripes, Brewster's Millions, Summer Rental, Home Alone, Planes Trains and Automobiles, The Great Outdoors, Little Shop of Horrors, Uncle Buck and Spaceballs.

Candy -- who was also a member of the SCTV comedy troupe -- died of a presumed heart attack at age 43.