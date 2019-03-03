Grace Jones walks in Tommy x Zendaya runway show at Paris Fashion Week

Designers Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo arrive on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Zendaya, the voice of Meechee in the animated comedy "Smallfoot," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on September 22, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Model and actress Grace Jones walked in this weekend's Tommy x Zendaya runway show at Paris Fashion Week. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Model, singer and actress Grace Jones walked in this weekend's Tommy x Zendaya, 1970s-inspired runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Harper's Bazaar said Jones was among the 59 black women ages 18 to 70 who participated in Saturday's unveiling of designer Tommy Hilfiger and actress Zendaya's first clothing collaboration.

"I feel like we are paying homage to these women who changed our legacy, and who allowed me and so many others to be here," Zendaya said before the show, according to The New York Times.

Zendaya, 22, tweeted a photo of Jones wearing a yellow bodysuit, red boots and a metallic jacket as she sashayed down the runway.

"...speechless," Zendaya captioned the image.

Zendaya's credits include The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Shake It Up.

Jones, 70, has starred in the films Conan the Destroyer, A View to a Kill and Boomerang.