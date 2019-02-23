Pregnant Amy Schumer cancels rest of comedy tour

Comedian Amy Schumer arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right. Actresses Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer attend the premiere of "Snatched" in Los Angeles on May 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Amy Schumer has canceled the rest of her comedy tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Comedian Amy Schumer, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, has canceled the remaining dates on her standup comedy tour.

She wrote on Instagram that doctors have advised her not to fly for the next couple of weeks, due to her ongoing battle with hyperemesis.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," she said, adding she still frequently experiences vomit-inducing, motion sickness.

"I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that, I have to think about my health and the baby."

Schumer announced her pregnancy in October. She married chef Chris Fischer a year ago.