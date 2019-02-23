Reports: Standup comedian Brody Stevens dead at 48

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Brody Stevens, who appeared in The Hangover and The Hangover II, died Friday afternoon. He was 48.
TMZ reported Brody was found hanging in his Los Angeles home, dead of an apparent suicide.
"Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community," Stevens' representatives said in a statement to Variety. "He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time."
Stevens starred in the comedy series Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!, which was produced by Zach Galifianakis. His other credits include Due Date, Blind Ambition, I'll Believe You and R2PC: Road to Park City.
"We are devastated by the loss our friend and comedian, Brody Stevens. We love you and you will be missed. Rest In Peace. Make God Laugh," the Laugh Factory comedy club tweeted.
Stevens' final Twitter post was on Thursday.
He wrote, "I'm ready to get back on the festival circuit."
