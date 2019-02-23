Actor, reality TV personality Clark Gable III dies at 30

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Former Cheaters host Clark Gable III has died in Texas at age 30, his mother announced Friday on Instagram.

Variety confirmed his death with the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

TMZ said Gable was found unresponsive in his bed by his fiancé and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son. Mom," Tracy Yarro captioned a photo of Gable holding a baby.

The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed.

Gable had been in the midst of filming the crime drama Sunset at Dawn at the time of his death and had recently wrapped the comedy-drama Heckle, Variety said.

He is survived by a daughter named Shore.

Born Clark James Gable, the actor and TV personality's grandfather William Clark Gable appeared in the classic movies It Happened One Night, Gone with the Wind and The Misfits. The Oscar-winner died in 1960 at age 59. Gable's only son -- Gable III's father John Clark Gable -- was born four months after the eldest Gable died.