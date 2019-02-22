Kendra Wilkinson (R), Hank Baskett and son Hank attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Paddington" on January 10, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kendra Wilkinson attends the Las Vegas premiere of "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" on August 6, 2017. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Kendra Wilkinson (R), pictured with son Hank and daughter Alijah, legally ended her marriage to Hank Baskett. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Kendra Wilkinson is officially single after finalizing her divorce from Hank Baskett.

TMZ reported Thursday the 33-year-old television personality and 36-year-old former NFL player have legally ended their marriage 10 months after their split.

Us Weekly confirmed Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce this week. Court documents were filed Thursday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Wilkinson and Baskett will share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 9-year-old son Hank and 4-year-old daughter Alijah. The pair will keep their respective properties and split funds in their bank accounts evenly.

"It's still surreal. She's been waiting to put this all behind her," a source told People.

"She's focusing on herself, her health and most importantly her children. She's looking forward to what the future holds," the insider added.

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The pair's divorce was delayed twice due to errors in paperwork.

Wilkinson said in an Instagram post this month that she's overcome depression in the wake of her split from Baskett. She told fans she's focused on her kids and well-being as she moves on from her marriage.

"The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good," the star wrote.

"I'm living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever," she said. "Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again."