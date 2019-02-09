Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Judith Light, Travis Tritt

Michael B. Jordan attends the premiere of "Black Panther" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on January 29. The actor turns 32 on February 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Judith Light arrive on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 17th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 5 in New York City. The actor turns 70 on February 9.

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- William Henry Harrison, ninth president of the United States, in 1773

-- Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909

-- Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909

-- Country singer Ernest Tubb in 1914

-- Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914

-- Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922

-- Irish playwright Brendan Behan in 1923

-- Television journalist Roger Mudd in 1928 (age 91)

-- South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, in 1940 (age 79)

-- Singer/songwriter Carole King in 1942 (age 77)

-- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz in 1943 (age 76)

-- Actor Joe Pesci in 1943 (age 76)

-- Author Alice Walker in 1944 (age 75)

-- Actor Mia Farrow in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor Judith Light in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Ciaran Hinds in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor Charles Shaughnessy in 1955 (age 64)

-- Country singer Travis Tritt in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Charlie Day in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Tom Hiddleston in 1981 (age 38)

-- American Taliban John Walker Lindh in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 32)