Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Judith Light, Travis Tritt

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- William Henry Harrison, ninth president of the United States, in 1773
-- Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909
-- Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909
-- Country singer Ernest Tubb in 1914
-- Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914
-- Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922
-- Irish playwright Brendan Behan in 1923
-- Television journalist Roger Mudd in 1928 (age 91)
-- South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, in 1940 (age 79)
-- Singer/songwriter Carole King in 1942 (age 77)
-- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz in 1943 (age 76)
-- Actor Joe Pesci in 1943 (age 76)
-- Author Alice Walker in 1944 (age 75)
-- Actor Mia Farrow in 1945 (age 74)
-- Actor Judith Light in 1949 (age 70)
-- Actor Ciaran Hinds in 1953 (age 66)
-- Actor Charles Shaughnessy in 1955 (age 64)
-- Country singer Travis Tritt in 1963 (age 56)
-- Actor Charlie Day in 1976 (age 43)
-- Actor Tom Hiddleston in 1981 (age 38)
-- American Taliban John Walker Lindh in 1981 (age 38)
-- Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (age 32)
-- Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 32)