Michael B. Jordan signs first-look TV deal with Amazon

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society Productions banner have inked a first-look television deal with Amazon.

A first-look deal gives Amazon the first opportunity to produce or distribute a series from Jordan and his production company.

The deal also includes an inclusion rider where all projects made between Jordan's Outlier Society Productions and Amazon will hire a diverse lineup for cast and crew.

Jordan previously signed a first-look film deal with Warner Bros.

"It's an exciting moment for Outlier Society," Jordan said in a statement. "On behalf of myself and President of Production, Alana Mayo, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Amazon Studios."

"In just a few short years they have become home to some of television's most groundbreaking series and an extraordinary place for talent to create, with a cutting-edge business model that speaks to today's audiences. Alongside the expert leadership at Amazon Studios, we can't wait to unveil the fruits of this union," he continued.

"One of the reasons it's so exciting to be in business with him, Alana and Outlier Society is because they are part of the new wave of creative talents emphasizing diversity both above and below the line, and using their success to empower others. We can't wait to bring their vision to a global audience who is hungry for revolutionary, authentic content," head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said in a statement about Jordan.

Jordan will next be seen in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, where he will star as John Clark, a character who has appeared in multiple Tom Clancy novels.

Paramount recently announced that Without Remorse, from director Stefano Sollima, will arrive in theaters on Sept. 18, 2020.