Carrie Bradshaw, The Dude appear in Stella Artois Super Bowl ad

Jeff Bridges appears backstage with the Cecil B. Demille Award during the 76th annual Golden Globe Award on January 6. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker, seen here at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on April 27, 2018 in New York City, reprises her "Sex and The City" role as Carrie in a Stella Artois Super Bowl commercial. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Characters from two different shows -- Carrie Bradshaw and Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski -- appear together in a commercial for Stella Artois that will appear during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Carrie, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, in Sex and the City on HBO and in two films, and Jeff Bridges, from the film The Big Lebowski, are reprised in the commercial called "Change Up the Usual."

Carrie is known for drinking a Cosmopolitan and Lebowski's beverage of choice is a White Russian.

When Carries instead orders a Stella at the bar, waiters crash into each other with plates breaking.

Then when The Dude appears at the bar and orders something he pronounces as "Stella Ar-toes," eyebrows are raised again.

Carrie taps him on the shoulder, and says "Good choice" as she holds a glass of the beer. The Dude motions to her with a bottle, saying: "Well, changing can do a little good."

The ad promotes the brand's "Pour It Forward" campaign with Water.org, developed by actor Matt Damon. Sales of Stella Artois help provide access to clean water in the developing world.

Before the ad was released Monday, Jeff Bridges tweeted a cryptic clip as El Duderino, drawing 10 million views and wrote "What better time to bring him back than to help change the lives of people living without access to water simply by switching up your order? ... That's something The Dude would abide, man."

Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM - Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

On Monday, he tweeted: "Careful man, there's a beverage here!" @SJP and I are bringing back some beloved characters with a twist, because thanks to @stellaartois and @water, when you change up the usual you can do good!"

Last week, Parker recreated the iconic Sex and the City opening scene to promote Stella Artois' partnership with Water.org. The commercial spot shows Parker getting splashed by a passing bus as she walks the streets of New York. The bus features a banner reading "1 bottle = 1 month of clean water."

Parker said making the Super Bowl ad was "a joyful experience ... bringing Carrie back for a good and important cause," USA Today reported.