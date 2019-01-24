Steve Carell attends the premiere of "Welcome to Marwen" on December 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B stars in a new teaser for a Pepsi Super Bowl ad along with Steve Carell. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pepsi has released two teasers for their upcoming Super Bowl LIII commercial featuring Cardi B and Steve Carell.

Cardi B taps a sparkling, diamond can of Pepsi with her red, white and blue painted nails while sitting at a diner in her teaser released on Wednesday.

Carell is also featured at a diner where he begins to read a script for the ad. The comedian is silent before he starts loudly laughing.

"Ah, we'll see," Carrell says to the camera.

Pepsi's commercial will also include rapper Lil Jon.

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. Pepsi is the sponsor of the Halftime Show which will be headlined by Maroon 5.