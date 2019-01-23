Alex Rodriguez arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Alex Rodriguez (R) poses with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The former baseball star will appear in a Super Bowl ad for Planters Peanuts. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Alex Rodriguez is set to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Planters Peanuts that features the company's mascot Mr. Peanut.

Planters Peanuts released on Wednesday a teaser for the ad titled Catch of the Day which features the former baseball star catching peanuts being thrown by Mr. Peanut with his mouth.

"Game day's gonna get nutty," the teaser exclaims in reference to the commercial which will air during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

"I'm so excited and thrilled to be a part of this," Rodriguez told People magazine. "It's really a dream come true. I've never been in a Super Bowl ad, and I sort of dreamed about it, but I never dreamed this high."

"Knowing you'll have 100-plus million people watching will be pretty intense," he continued before referencing his daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14. "And I think you can guarantee my daughters will be teasing Daddy. This one has a lot to tease me about."

Los Angeles Rams will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Gladys Knight is set to sing the national anthem while Maroon 5 will headline the Halftime Show.