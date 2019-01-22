Melissa Etheridge working on 'Mystic Pizza' musical

"Mystic Pizza" alum Lili Taylor arrives for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Mystic Pizza" alum Julia Roberts attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 13. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge is helping to adapt the 1988 film "Mystic Pizza" as a stage musical. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge is penning songs for a stage musical based on the 1988 romantic comedy Mystic Pizza, the show's producers said Tuesday.

"Indeed this is true. They are writing the script now and I am looking forward to getting to work on it," Etheridge tweeted.

The film starred Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish, Lili Taylor, Vincent D'Onofrio and Matt Damon. It followed three waitresses as they worked at a Connecticut pizza parlor and faced different crossroads in their lives.

Gordon Greenberg and Sas Goldberg are writing the script for the theatrical production, which Greenberg is also set to direct.

Greenberg described Mystic Pizza in a press release as "a seminal film for an entire generation of young people looking to distinguish themselves in a rapidly changing world."

"Adapting Amy Holden Jones' original screenplay for the stage with rock icon Melissa Etheridge, a beacon of strength and raw musical energy, and the brilliantly hilarious Sas Goldberg, is a dream collaboration on a story that is as relevant today as it was when we all first experienced it," Greenberg added.

No premiere date or potential casting has been announced yet.