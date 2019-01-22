'Cats' movie: Taylor Swift confirms role as Bombalurina

Taylor Swift attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The upcoming Cats movie will feature Taylor Swift as the character Bombalurina.

The 29-year-old singer confirmed the news Tuesday by sharing a photo from the set of Tom Hooper's big-screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The picture shows Swift snapping a selfie outside her dressing room on the Cats set. The door features a name plate reading "Bombalurina."

"Meow," Swift captioned the post.

Deadline reported Swift's involvement with Cats in July. Webber gave a hint about the singer's character in an interview with Vulture in September.

"She's going to play one or other of the 'Macavity' girls," the composer said of Swift.

"Well, basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats," he added, referencing the star's beloved pets. "I haven't met her, so I'm looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work]."

Swift will star with Jennifer Hudson, who plays Grizabella. James Corden will portray Bustopher Jones, with Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots and Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger.

Cats is based on the T.S. Eliot book Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. Webber's musical opened on the West End in 1981 and debuted on Broadway the next year.