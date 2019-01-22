Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"American Son" star Kerry Washington. Netflix will be releasing a version of the Broadway play featuring Washington. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Broadway play American Son starring Kerry Washington will be coming to Netflix with the original cast.

Washington made the announcement on Monday while appearing on The Tonight Show. The actress told host Jimmy Fallon that Netflix will be adapting the stage production.

"We're not just filming the play. We're adapting it to kind of be this movie/play hybrid event," Washington said.

Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee will be joining Washington in the Netflix special, reprising their roles from the play. Kenny Leon is returning to direct and produce with Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also producing.

American Son, from playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, follows interracial parents who are searching for answers regarding their missing teenage son inside a police station.

"American Son powerfully explores themes of family, love and identity," Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland said in a statement. "We are honored to work with Kerry Washington, Kenny Leon, Christopher Demos-Brown and the entire cast to bring this story from the Broadway stage to our members around the world."