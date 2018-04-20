Kerry Washington bids farewell to 'Scandal': 'We have changed history'

April 20 (UPI) -- Kerry Washington said goodbye to Scandal Thursday on Instagram as the drama series aired its final episode after seven seasons.
The actress posted a photo of herself on the set of Scandal, laying down inside the show's Oval Office.
"This picture was taken when we completed filming our very final scene in the Oval Office set. So many of @scandalabc's most iconic scenes happened in that Oval. It has been, in many ways, the center of our #Scandal universe," Washington said before she described how other crew members joined her for a photo and how Scandal made television history.
"I am filled with endless gratitude for our #Scandal Family. Our glorious cast & crew and our community of #Gladiators. TOGETHER, we have changed history. Transformed television. And illuminated each other's lives. Thank you for watching. And tweeting. And being with us!!!!" Washington said.
Washington's next television project following Scandal will be Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, a limited series she is producing and starring in alongside Reese Witherspoon. The show is based on the Celeste Ng novel of the same name.