Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson has reportedly entered treatment for the sake of her emotional health.

Good Morning America confirmed Wednesday that Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, is seeking help at a mental health facility.

"After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health," a source told ABC News.

Paris Jackson enters facility to “reboot, realign, and prioritize her physical and emotional health.” @EvaPilgrim reports. pic.twitter.com/zgVV9CcXwn — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 16, 2019

The insider told People that Jackson, an aspiring model and actress, is optimistic about the future.

"She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her," the source said.

E! News said fans started to speculate about Jackson's well-being after she suddenly stopped posting on social media in mid-December. She also appeared to miss a family vacation to Tokyo, Japan, with her brothers over the holidays.

Jackson has been open about her struggle with depression and anxiety, recalling in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017 how she attempted suicide several times as a teen.

"I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help," the star said.

"It was just self-hatred," she explained. "Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."

Jackson made her feature film debut in the movie Gringo during her whirlwind year in 2018. She is the only daughter of Michael, who died at age 50 in June 2009 and is also parent to sons Prince and Blanket.