Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse among top-selling vinyl of 2018

Michael Jackson's album "Thriller" was among the top-selling vinyl of 2018. File Photo by Stephen Osman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Albums from late singers Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse were among the top-selling vinyl of 2018.

Nielsen Music said vinyl sales grew 14.6 percent last year, with Jackson, Winehouse and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 soundtrack among the top sellers, according to Billboard.

The Guardians album was the top-selling LP of 2018, with 84,000 copies sold. Jackson's album Thriller took the second spot with 84,000, while Fleetwood Mac's album Rumours came in at No. 3 with 77,000.

Guardians, Thriller and Rumours were followed by Abbey Road by the Beatles, Purple Rain from Prince and The Revolution, The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, Legend: The Best of... from Bob Marley and The Wailers, Greatest Hits by Queen, Back to Black from Winehouse and Pray for the Wicked by Panic! at the Disco.

The Beatles also had one of the top-selling vinyl singles of 2018, topping the list with "Yellow Submarine." Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U" took the No. 2 spot.

The Grammys said 2018 marked the 13th consecutive year of growth for vinyl sales. Streaming has led to an overall decline in album-format sales, which were down more than 17 percent to 141 million in 2018.