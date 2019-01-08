Tom Welling welcomed a son, Thomson Wylde, with fiancée Jessica Rose Lee on Thursday. File Photo by Jaguar PS/Shutterstock

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Smallville star Tom Welling is a new dad.

The 41-year-old actor welcomed a son, Thomson Wylde, with fiancée Jessica Rose Lee last week, Lee announced in an Instagram post Monday.

Lee shared a close-up photo of Thomson's face and hand. She told fans her baby boy was born Saturday, Jan. 5.

"Thomson Wylde Welling," the new mom wrote. "January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE @tomwelling."

Lee announced her pregnancy with a baby bump picture in September, writing, "New life in the new year." Welling followed up in November with a snapshot of himself cradling his fiancée's growing belly.

"#thankful #thankful #thankful #baby," he wrote.

Welling and Lee confirmed their engagement in the spring by referring to each other as "fiance" on social media. Lee couldn't help but gush about her husband-to-be in a post in February.

"To my perfect fiance - I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life. @tomwelling," she wrote.

Welling played a young Clark Kent, aka Superman, in Smallville, which had a 10-season run on The WB/CW from 2001 to 2011. He has since portrayed Lt. Marcus Pierce, aka Cain, on Lucifer.