Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy has a new man in her life.

The 31-year-old television personality introduced her new boyfriend, Alex Kav, in an Instagram post this week.

Murphy shared a photo of herself kissing Kav during a hike in Tromsø, Norway. She told fans she plans to visit Kav's home country of Australia with him soon.

"Boy meets world. World, meet boy. Thought it was about time to let y'all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled," Murphy captioned the post, referencing her travel blog.

"We're 3 continents down together... with the next one being Alex's home country soon. Finally making it to hometowns y'all," she jokingly added.

Kav is the founder of the Dronegear cinematography and photography team. Murphy appeared in a group picture Kav posted in December during a hot air balloon ride near Temecula, Calif.

"This was as an amazing experience thanks to @a_grape_escape for the ride, such a peaceful experience I recommend giving it a go sometime!" he wrote.

Murphy's post comes nine months after her split from Bachelor Winter Games co-star Dean Unglert. Unglert said on his podcast following the breakup that he was starting therapy to address some issues.

"The one thing I want is just to know I feel loved back. I want to feel loved," the star said. "The worst part about all of this is that Lesley did feel that way about me."

"I have this instinctive, defensive thing to kind of push away from the good things in my life and hopefully therapy will end up helping me out with that," he said.

Murphy competed for Sean Lowe's affections in The Bachelor Season 17 before appearing on Bachelor Winter Games during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February 2018.