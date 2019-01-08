Iman honors David Bowie on his birthday: 'My memory loves you'

Iman (L) and David Bowie attend the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "Moon" on April 30, 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Iman attends the amfAR New York gala on February 8, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Iman shared an emotional post on what would have been David Bowie's 72nd birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Iman is remembering her late husband, David Bowie, on his birthday.

The 63-year-old model shared an emotional post Tuesday on what would have been the "Let's Dance" singer's 72nd birthday.

Iman posted a quote from Outside the Dog Museum author Jonathan Carroll. Fans voiced their sympathies for the star in the comments.

"My memory loves you. It asks about you all the time," the post reads.

The former Calvin Klein model shared a throwback photo the day previous of Bowie kissing her on the cheek on the red carpet.

"#BowieForever," she wrote.

Bowie died Jan. 10, 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday. Iman, who was married to the singer over 23 years, said in an interview with PorterEdit in October that she still considers Bowie to be her husband.

"I will never remarry," the star declared. "I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: 'You mean your late husband?' I said, no, he is always going to be my husband."

"I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can't say never, but no, not now," she said.

Iman is parent to 18-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra with Bowie. She shared a rare photo of the teenager in August 2017, calling her daughter the queen of her heart.

