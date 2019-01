Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Frank Langella

Frank Langella arrives on the red carpet at the 2016 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception on May 4, 2016, in New York City. The actor turns 81 on January 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- American patriot Paul Revere in 1735

-- Betsy Ross, who, legend has it, made the first American flag, in 1752

-- Modern Olympic movement founder Pierre de Coubertin in 1863

-- Photography pioneer Alfred Stieglitz in 1864

-- English novelist E.M. Forster in 1879

-- FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in 1895

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Greenberg in 1911

-- Novelist J.D. Salinger in 1919

-- Actor Frank Langella in 1938 (age 81)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doak Walker in 1927

-- Businessman Ron Perelman in 1943 (age 76)

-- Writer Shelby Steele in 1946 (age 73)

-- Former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Verne Troyer in 1969

-- Actor Morris Chestnut in 1969 (age 50)

-- Model Elin Nordegren in 1980 (age 39)

-- Actor Colin Morgan in 1986 (age 33)

-- Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis in 1987 (age 32)