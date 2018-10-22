Trevor Noah arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Trevor Noah's new Netflix comedy special will arrive in November. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah announced on Instagram Monday that his upcoming Netflix comedy special Son of Patricia will be released on Nov. 20.

Noah made the announcement in a video where he speaks to an infant in a chicken outfit. The baby interrupts the comedian while he is talking and then stares at Noah as he jokes about the baby originally agreeing to be quiet.

Son of Patricia will feature Noah returning to stand-up comedy where he will be touching on subjects such as racism, immigration, camping and more.

Noah, best known as the host of Comedy Central's Daily Show, released a stand-up special on Netflix in 2017 titled Afraid of the Dark.

Netflix is set to release on Tuesday a special featuring Adam Sandler performing stand-up comedy after a long hiatus, titled 100% Fresh.