Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler is back to telling jokes in front of a live audience in a new trailer for upcoming Netflix comedy special, 100% Fresh.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features Sandler returning to stand-up comedy after a long hiatus.

Sandler, in addition to telling jokes and sharing real-life stories, will also be performing new original songs.

"Daddy's gonna do some comedy," Sandler says in the trailer as he brings out his dog onstage during a performance.

100% Fresh is set to arrive on Netflix on Oct. 23.

Sandler appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday where he discussed the project, the fact that he hasn't done stand-up in 20 years and that his celebrity friends Jennifer Aniston and Bono both gave the comedy special glowing reviews.

"I didn't ever expect to do this ever again. I was so happy to become a movie star," Sandler said about returning to stand-up. "All my friends do stand-up still and they kept talking to me about how much fun they have on the road so I started doing it again."