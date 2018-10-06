Carrie Underwood shows off facial scar in Instagram post

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley host the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017 in Nashville. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Underwood performs on stage at the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017 in Nashville. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Singer Carrie Underwood -- seen here in April 2017 -- posted a photo Friday of the facial scar she sustained in a mishap last fall. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Country music star Carrie Underwood posted on Instagram on Friday a months-old photo that prominently shows the facial scar she sustained in a mishap outside her home last November.

"#FBF to filming the Love Wins music video! https://youtu.be/-Py8OWAMkns," the 35-year-old singer captioned the image, which is a close-up of her face.

She is pouting for the camera and a scar can be seen going from her upper lip to her nose. She is also wearing the blue, pink and yellow makeup she has on in the music video, which was released last month.

Underwood, who is pregnant with her second child, said in August of the healed wound: "I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed.'... Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn."

The artist broke her wrist and required more than 40 stitches to close the gash she suffered when she fell on the steps outside her house.