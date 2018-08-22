Trending Stories

BTS shares track list for 'Love Yourself: Answer'
MTV VMAs: Camila Cabello, Cardi B win big
Cardi B kicks off MTV VMAs, welcomes Shawn Mendes onstage
Noah Cyrus, boyfriend Lil Xan release new single
Jennifer Lopez accepts Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

Photo Gallery

 
Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

On This Day: Pope Paul VI first pontiff to visit South America
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018
Famous birthdays for Aug. 22: James Corden, Ty Burrell
128 undocumented immigrants found abandoned near Arizona border
New York Yankees edge Marlins in Giancarlo Stanton's return to Miami
 
Back to Article
/