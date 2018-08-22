Famous birthdays for Aug. 22: James Corden, Ty Burrell

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French composer Claude Debussy in 1862
-- Charles Jenkins, inventor of airplane brakes and the conical drinking cup, in 1867
-- Writer-critic Dorothy Parker in 1893
-- Heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley in 1920
-- Science fiction writer Ray Bradbury in 1920
-- Actor Honor Blackman in 1925 (age 92)
-- French fashion designer Marc Bohan in 1926 (age 92)
-- Retired U.S. Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf in 1934
-- Writer E. Annie Proulx in 1935 (age 83)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Yastrzemski in 1939 (age 79)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Paul Molitor in 1956 (age 62)
-- Actor Valerie Harper in 1939 (age 79)
-- Actor Cindy Williams in 1947 (age 71)
-- Swimming Hall of Fame member Diana Nyad in 1949 (age 69)
-- Singer/songwriter Tori Amos in 1963 (age 55)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Mats Wilander in 1964 (age 54)
-- Actor Ty Burrell in 1967 (age 51)
-- Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis in 1970 (age 48)
-- Actor Richard Armitage in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Kristen Wiig in 1973 (age 45)
-- Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) in 1973 (age 45)
-- Comedian James Corden in 1978 (age 40)
-- Singer Dua Lipa in 1995 (age 23)