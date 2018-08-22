Famous birthdays for Aug. 22: James Corden, Ty Burrell

James Corden arrive on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5 in New York City. The comedian turns 40 on August 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French composer Claude Debussy in 1862

-- Charles Jenkins, inventor of airplane brakes and the conical drinking cup, in 1867

-- Writer-critic Dorothy Parker in 1893

-- Heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley in 1920

-- Science fiction writer Ray Bradbury in 1920

-- Actor Honor Blackman in 1925 (age 92)

-- French fashion designer Marc Bohan in 1926 (age 92)

-- Retired U.S. Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf in 1934

-- Writer E. Annie Proulx in 1935 (age 83)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Yastrzemski in 1939 (age 79)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Paul Molitor in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Valerie Harper in 1939 (age 79)

-- Actor Cindy Williams in 1947 (age 71)

-- Swimming Hall of Fame member Diana Nyad in 1949 (age 69)

-- Singer/songwriter Tori Amos in 1963 (age 55)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Mats Wilander in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Ty Burrell in 1967 (age 51)

-- Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Richard Armitage in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Kristen Wiig in 1973 (age 45)

-- Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) in 1973 (age 45)

-- Comedian James Corden in 1978 (age 40)

-- Singer Dua Lipa in 1995 (age 23)