Ariana Grande joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

James Corden arrives on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande sings some of her biggest hits and visits a Starbucks in the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande sang a collection of old and new songs alongside Late Late Show host James Corden on Wednesday for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke.

Grande performed tracks from her upcoming fourth studio album Sweetener including "God is a Woman" and "No Tears Left to Cry" along with classic tunes "Dangerous Woman" and "Side to Side."

The car ride also included the singer addressing some of the strangest rumors she sees about herself including how she is secretly pregnant and how she enjoys being carried around by her staff.

"They want it. They want it so bad. Every other week there's a pregnancy thing. There's tons of pregnancy stuff. People really want me to be pregnant," Grande said.

RELATED Christina Aguilera joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

A quick stop at Starbucks involved Corden carrying the pop star on his back as a way to play into the rumors. "Hello, I'm Ariana Grande and I must be carried," she proclaimed to customers.

Other moments from the segment included Grande impersonating Celine Dion and sharing her love for the musical Little Shop of Horrors before launching into a performance of "Suddenly, Seymour" from the Broadway hit.

Grande and Corden recently made headlines for performing a live, musical version of Titanic using 13 different songs.