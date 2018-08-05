Demi Lovato: 'I will keep fighting'

Demi Lovato performs at the Y100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on December 18, 2017. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Singer Demi Lovato took to Instagram Sunday to update fans about how she is doing after her July 24 drug overdose.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," the 25-year-old artist wrote. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

She added: "I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you."

Lovato acknowledged she needs time to concentrate on her sobriety.

"The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting," she said.

Lovato's message received more than 3 million "likes" in the first few hours it was online.

Paramedics reportedly administered Narcan to revive Lovato after she suffered an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, and transported her to the hospital. She has been open about her past battles with drugs and alcohol, posting in March that she was six years sober.