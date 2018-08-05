Chrissy Teigen live-tweets earthquake from Bali

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

John Legend watches Chrissy Teigen arrive on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute on January 27 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were in Bali Sunday when a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen live-tweeted Sunday's earthquake in Indonesia.

"Bali. Trembling. So long," the model and mother of two young children said in one post.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia, sparking a tsunami warning that was later canceled, officials said.

"Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of 'hooooooly [expletive] this is happening,'" Teigen added.

Singer John Legend's wife later reported she walked outside, carrying her baby, and experienced aftershocks.

"I'm either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE," read a subsequent tweet.

As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, her final post said, "Another one small but please stop, earth."

Teigen has been sharing photos from her family vacation in Bali for about a week. She and Legend are the parents of 2-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, who was born May 16.