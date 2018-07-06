Chris Brown arrested in Florida for felony battery following concert

July 6 (UPI) -- Chris Brown was arrested in Florida Thursday following a concert for an outstanding warrant for felony battery.

Brown was performing at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach when he was put into handcuffs by officers who were waiting for him to finish, TMZ reported.

It is unclear exactly what the battery charge is related to.

Brown was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and was then released on a $2,000 bond, CBS News reported. The warrant was issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, located about 150 miles northwest of Palm Beach.

Brown has previously faced a felony conviction for assaulting his then girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and was charged with misdemeanor assault in Washington D.C. in 2013. He was arrested at his home in Los Angeles in 2016 for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.