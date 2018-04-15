Home / Entertainment News

R. Lee Ermey from 'Full Metal Jacket' dead at 74

By Karen Butler  |  April 15, 2018 at 7:59 PM
| License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- R. Lee Ermey, a former U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant who found fame on the big screen, has died at the age of 74.

His longtime manager Bill Rogin announced his death on social media Sunday.

"It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us," Rogin's message said. "Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed."

Ermey's credits include Apocalypse Now, The Boys in Company C, Full Metal Jacket, The Frighteners, Mississippi Burning, Dead Man Walking, Leaving Las Vegas, Sommersby, Toy Story and two Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies.

