Oscar-winning director Milos Forman dead at 86

By Karen Butler  |  April 14, 2018 at 9:44 AM
April 14 (UPI) -- Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Milos Forman has died following a short illness. He was 86.

The New York Times reported the death of the Czech-born director, who is known for helming One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Hair, Ragtime, Amadeus, Valmont, The People vs. Larry Flynt, Man on the Moon and Goya's Ghosts.

He is survived by his third wife Martina Zborilova and his four sons.

Writer-producer Larry Karaszewski was among the first artists who took to Twitter to pay tribute to Forman this weekend. ‏ "Milos Forman was our friend and our teacher. He was a master filmmaker - no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter," Karaszewski tweeted.

"Milos Forman has left us. Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition. RIP," actor Antonio Banderas wrote in his own post.

