Chuck McCann comic and kids television host dead at 83

April 9 (UPI) -- Chuck McCann, a comedian, voice actor and children's television host on programs such as The Chuck McCann Show and Captain Kangaroo, has died at the age of 83.

McCann died Sunday from congenital heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his publicist Edward Lozzi confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

McCann was a fixture on New York's WPIX-TV where he starred in The Chuck McCann Show starting in 1963 followed by Chuck McCann's Laurel & Hardy TV Show in 1966 which featured Laurel and Hardy cartoons made by Hanna-Barbera.

McCann's other television credits include recurring roles on Santa Barbara, Knots Landing, and Boston Legal and guest starring roles in Bonanza, The Bob Newhart Show, Columbo, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Starsky & Hutch, The Rockford Files, One Day at a Time, St. Elsewhere, Diff'rent Strokes, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Mad About You.

The actor is also known for creating the voice of Sonny the Cuckoo Bird for General Mills' Cocoa Puffs television commercials and for starring in a series of commercials for deodorant Right Guard throughout the 1970s and '80s.

McCann provided his voice for a number of cartoons including DuckTales, TaleSpin, Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers, The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Garfield and Friends, Animaniacs, Fantastic Four, The Powerpuff Girls and Adventure Time among others.

He also starred in films such as The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, The Projectionist, They Went That-A-Way & That-A-Way, C.H.O.M.P.S., The Comeback Trail, Herbie Rides Again and Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

McCann is survived by his wife Betty Fanning and three children from a previous marriage.