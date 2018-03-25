Will Smith gets salsa lesson from Marc Anthony

March 25 (UPI) -- Film star Will Smith shared on Instagram Sunday a video of him dancing on a boat in Miami with recording artist Marc Anthony.

"#Bucketlist - Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony...," Smith captioned the clip. The Men in Black and Independance Day star did not mention why he and Anthony had been spending time together.

People can be heard in the background clapping and cheering as Smith follows Anthony's moves. The video -- which has already gotten about 2 million "likes" -- ends with the men laughing and hugging.

Smith lately has been in Georgia shooting his new action thriller Gemini Man, which is set for a 2019 theatrical release.