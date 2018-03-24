Kylie Jenner shares first selfies with daughter Stormi

March 24 (UPI) -- Model and reality television star Kylie Jenner has shared on Instagram a collection of selfies with her infant daughter Stormi.

"Stormiiiiiii," Jenner captioned the images, adding a heart emoji to the message. The album has gotten nearly 12.5 million "likes" since it was posted Friday.

The three, black-and-white photos show Jenner lying in bed with her face close to her daughter's. Both are looking directly at the camera. The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star makes different facial expressions in each picture and is wearing full makeup, diamond earrings and a necklace that says "Baby Girl." Stormi is dressed in a sweatshirt.

Kylie Jenner is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn -- formerly Bruce -- Jenner, as well as the half-sister of Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. She gave birth to Stormi, her first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, on Feb. 1.