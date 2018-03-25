Maren Morris marries Ryan Hurd in Nashville

March 25 (UPI) -- Country music stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd exchanged wedding vows in Nashville on Saturday night after getting engaged in July 2017.

People magazine said it confirmed Morris, 27, and Hurd, 31, got married this weekend in the city where they met while co-writing a song for Tim McGraw about five years ago.

"Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days," Morris captioned the black-and-white photo of her and her fiancé that she posted on Instagram Thursday.

On Friday, Hurd released a song he wrote for Morris.

"I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. Diamonds or Twine, no matter what, I'll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here's to forever," he wrote in an Instagram post.