Home / Entertainment News

Maren Morris marries Ryan Hurd in Nashville

By Karen Butler  |  March 25, 2018 at 11:13 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Country music stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd exchanged wedding vows in Nashville on Saturday night after getting engaged in July 2017.

People magazine said it confirmed Morris, 27, and Hurd, 31, got married this weekend in the city where they met while co-writing a song for Tim McGraw about five years ago.

"Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days," Morris captioned the black-and-white photo of her and her fiancé that she posted on Instagram Thursday.

On Friday, Hurd released a song he wrote for Morris.

"I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. Diamonds or Twine, no matter what, I'll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here's to forever," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Tim McGraw
Trending Stories
Paul McCartney remembers John Lennon at March for Our Lives Paul McCartney remembers John Lennon at March for Our Lives
Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Aretha Franklin Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Aretha Franklin
Kylie Jenner shares first selfies with daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner shares first selfies with daughter Stormi
'Chicago Fire' star DuShon Monique Brown dies at 49 'Chicago Fire' star DuShon Monique Brown dies at 49
Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda sing at March for Our Lives event Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda sing at March for Our Lives event