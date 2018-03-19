Jack Antonoff cozies up to model after Lena Dunham split

March 19 (UPI) -- Jack Antonoff appears to have moved on from his recent split.

The 33-year-old singer and musician got close to 25-year-old model and artist Carlotta Kohl at a New York Knicks game Saturday following his split from actress Lena Dunham, according to Us Weekly.

Kohl was spotted leaning on Antonoff as they watched the Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets. People reported the model posted a video of her courtside view to Instagram Stories.

Antonoff and Kohl were first linked in January after they were spotted together in New York. Us Weekly said at the time that the pair enjoyed a candlelit dinner at Gemma restaurant in The Bowery Hotel.

"He has moved on... as in he is seeing someone else," a source told the magazine Jan. 10.

The Bleachers frontman and Dunham announced their split Jan. 8 after more than five years of dating. Antonoff denied days later that he had already started seeing someone else.

"normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred," he tweeted Jan. 16. "with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol."

Dunham, the creator and star of the HBO series Girls, announced in an essay in February that she had an elective total hysterectomy in hopes of ending her battle with endometriosis. She said in the essay that she and Antonoff grew "apart" amid her struggle with the condition.