Rob Kardashian celebrates 31st birthday with daughter Dream

March 19 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian was all smiles while celebrating his 31st birthday with daughter Dream.
The television personality spent the occasion Saturday with 16-month-old Dream, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.
Rob shared several photos from the fête on Twitter, including a picture of himself holding Dream. The doting dad appeared much slimmer in the snapshot, which Kim Kardashian also posted to Instagram Stories.
"March Madness," he captioned the photo.
March Madness ☘️😈 pic.twitter.com/E9h5XxubjZ— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 17, 2018
Rob Kardashian, whose birthday falls on St. Patrick's Day, also posted a picture of Dream using a shamrock filter.
"Happy birtbday to me :)," he wrote, adding two shamrock emojis.
Happy birtbday to me :) ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/hXTnlfEvMZ— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 17, 2018
He shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, from whom he split in 2017. Chyna surprised fans by wishing Rob a happy birthday on Instagram Stories following months of conflict.
"Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy," she captioned a photo of herself with him and Dream.
Kim Kardashian also marked her brother's birthday in a post online. The 37-year-old television personality welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, with husband Kanye West in January.
"Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you're the best dad and friend! Can't wait to celebrate today!" she tweeted.