'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' announced with teaser trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 15, 2018 at 1:06 PM
March 15 (UPI) -- A third entry in publisher Square Enix's modern Tomb Raider trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, has been announced for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

A teaser trailer released Thursday features main character Lara Croft looking out towards Mayan pyramids suggesting that the new game may take place in South America.

The teaser also announces that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will arrive on Sept. 14 with a full-reveal for the game arriving on April 27.

"Experience Lara Croft's defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider," reads the synopsis.

Square Enix relaunched the Tomb Raider video game series in 2013 which featured a younger, less experienced, more realistic Lara Croft. A sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, was released in 2015.

The new Tomb Raider video game announcement comes as Lara Croft hits the big screen once again in a new film starring Alicia Vikander that reaches theaters on Friday.

