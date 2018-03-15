Home / Entertainment News / TV

Alicia Vikander played 'Tomb Raider' to prepare for her role

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 15, 2018 at 8:38 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Alicia Vikander appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday where she discussed how she prepared for her latest film Tomb Raider and how she won a Swedish talent show at 8-years-old.

"I was happy when I got this job because I haven't played video games so much over the past 15 years but now I was able to," the actress said to host Jimmy Fallon about how she was a fan of the Tomb Raider video game series the film is based on and how she wasn't able to openly play video games as a child due to being a girl.

"I was so happy I bought a PlayStation and I just spent hours playing the game," she continued and said she happily played through the video game series in order to prepare for her role as Lara Croft.

Vikander also said she performed most of her own stunts on the action-adventure film which hits theaters on Friday.

Vikander, when discussing her career, mentioned how two years ago a video resurfaced of herself as a child appearing on a Swedish version of Lip Sync Battle that featured kids competing against each other for a gold trophy.

"All the other kids had Tina Turner and Michael Jackson, and I had this Swedish ballad," she said of the song she had to perform which led to her winning the competition.

Fallon shared a clip taken from the show which featured Vikander stating to the host that she wanted to be an actress when she grows up instead of a singer. "It's hard to choose. It's going to be one or the other," the younger Vikander says.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Sylvester Stallone performs 100-pound weighted pull-up at 71 Sylvester Stallone performs 100-pound weighted pull-up at 71
Bristol Palin to serve as sister Willow's maid of honor Bristol Palin to serve as sister Willow's maid of honor
Stars mourn Stephen Hawking: 'Thank you for inspiring us' Stars mourn Stephen Hawking: 'Thank you for inspiring us'
WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham visit Iceland after 'Bachelor' drama Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham visit Iceland after 'Bachelor' drama