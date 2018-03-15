Alicia Vikander played 'Tomb Raider' to prepare for her role

March 15 (UPI) -- Alicia Vikander appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday where she discussed how she prepared for her latest film Tomb Raider and how she won a Swedish talent show at 8-years-old.

"I was happy when I got this job because I haven't played video games so much over the past 15 years but now I was able to," the actress said to host Jimmy Fallon about how she was a fan of the Tomb Raider video game series the film is based on and how she wasn't able to openly play video games as a child due to being a girl.

"I was so happy I bought a PlayStation and I just spent hours playing the game," she continued and said she happily played through the video game series in order to prepare for her role as Lara Croft.

Vikander also said she performed most of her own stunts on the action-adventure film which hits theaters on Friday.

Vikander, when discussing her career, mentioned how two years ago a video resurfaced of herself as a child appearing on a Swedish version of Lip Sync Battle that featured kids competing against each other for a gold trophy.

"All the other kids had Tina Turner and Michael Jackson, and I had this Swedish ballad," she said of the song she had to perform which led to her winning the competition.

Fallon shared a clip taken from the show which featured Vikander stating to the host that she wanted to be an actress when she grows up instead of a singer. "It's hard to choose. It's going to be one or the other," the younger Vikander says.