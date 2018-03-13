Home / Entertainment News

Selma Blair says she was joking about Cameron Diaz retiring

By Annie Martin  |  March 13, 2018 at 10:50 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 13 (UPI) -- Selma Blair says she was joking about The Sweetest Thing co-star Cameron Diaz retiring from acting.

The 45-year-old actress clarified her remarks in a tweet Monday after saying in a new interview that Diaz, also 45, has quit acting.

"BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING," she wrote. "And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."

Blair further addressed the incident in responses to fans, including one who joked about her racking up "column inches" during her short "stint" as Diaz's spokesperson.

"Oh dear. I didn't know anyone really listened to what I said until i mention a super star," the actress said.

Blair had discussed Diaz in an interview with Metro published Sunday. The pair played Jane Burns and Christina Walters in The Sweetest Thing, which opened in theaters in 2002.

"I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film," Blair said. "I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like, 'I'm done.'"

"I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films," she added. "She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

Diaz last starred in a 2014 adaptation of the musical Annie.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
French designer Hubert de Givenchy dead at 91 French designer Hubert de Givenchy dead at 91
Sweden's Princess Madeleine introduces new daughter Adrienne Sweden's Princess Madeleine introduces new daughter Adrienne
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jaimie Alexander, James Taylor Famous birthdays for March 12: Jaimie Alexander, James Taylor
WWE Raw: Roman Reigns confronts Vince McMahon WWE Raw: Roman Reigns confronts Vince McMahon
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift win top honors at IHeartRadio Music Awards Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift win top honors at IHeartRadio Music Awards