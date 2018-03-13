Selma Blair says she was joking about Cameron Diaz retiring

March 13 (UPI) -- Selma Blair says she was joking about The Sweetest Thing co-star Cameron Diaz retiring from acting.

The 45-year-old actress clarified her remarks in a tweet Monday after saying in a new interview that Diaz, also 45, has quit acting.

"BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING," she wrote. "And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."

Blair further addressed the incident in responses to fans, including one who joked about her racking up "column inches" during her short "stint" as Diaz's spokesperson.

"Oh dear. I didn't know anyone really listened to what I said until i mention a super star," the actress said.

Blair had discussed Diaz in an interview with Metro published Sunday. The pair played Jane Burns and Christina Walters in The Sweetest Thing, which opened in theaters in 2002.

"I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film," Blair said. "I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like, 'I'm done.'"

"I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films," she added. "She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

Diaz last starred in a 2014 adaptation of the musical Annie.