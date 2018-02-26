Chrissy Teigen 'ready' to face postpartum depression again with son

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is "ready" to face postpartum depression for a second time.

The pregnant 32-year-old model said at the Create & Cultivate conference Saturday in Los Angeles that she's worried but prepared for the possibility of having postpartum depression after welcoming a son with John Legend.

"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that I feel like when it does happen, if it does, I'm so ready for it," Teigen said, according to Us Weekly.

"I have the perfect people around me for it," she added. "That's why I really stand for a good core group of people around you."

Teigen announced in November that she's expecting her second child, a baby boy, with Legend. She was diagnosed with postpartum depression following the birth of her first child, daughter Luna, in April 2016.

"I'm speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don't want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone," the model said while sharing her story in the April 2017 issue of Glamour.

"I love John and Luna more than I can imagine loving anything, and John and I still hope to give Luna a few siblings. Postpartum hasn't changed that," she added.

Teigen said in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show this month that her son is due in June. She and Legend have yet to pick a name for their baby boy.