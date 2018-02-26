Hoda Kotb reunites with boyfriend, daughter after Olympics

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb had a happy reunion with her boyfriend and daughter after leaving the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The 53-year-old Today anchor shared a sweet photo with Joel Schiffman and daughter Haley Joy on Saturday after returning home from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The picture shows Kotb and Schiffman smiling as Kotb embraces Haley Joy. The television personality wears her official Olympics jacket in the photo, which received over 168,000 likes on Instagram.

"Home!!!!!" she captioned the post, adding several heart emojis.

Home!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Feb 24, 2018 at 4:10pm PST

Kotb and her co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer spent nearly two weeks in South Korea covering the Olympics. Today shared a video Monday from the stars' time away and their reunions with their families.

"I FaceTime her when she's getting up and I FaceTime her when she's having her dinner. Those are the best moments ever," Kotb gushed in the clip.

"Just the other day my mom sent me this video because we've been waiting for Haley to say 'mama,'" she said. "Listening to my mom teach her to say 'mama' makes me want to bawl a thousand tears."

Kotb adopted Haley Joy in February 2017, and is raising her daughter with Schiffman. Schiffman and Haley Joy recorded a surprise message for Kotb while she was away on Valentine's Day, which was also Haley Joy's first birthday.