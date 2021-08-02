Trending
Defense News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 3:36 PM

Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover

Ship's sponsor Sarah Greenert McNichol christened the future USS Hyman Rickover, a Virginia-class submarine, in ceremonies on Saturday in Groton, Conn. Photo by CPO Joshua Karsten/U.S. Navy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Navy's newest fast-attack submarine, to be named in honor of Adm. Hyman Rickover, was christened in ceremonies in Groton, Conn.

The Virginia-class vessel, constructed by General Dynamics/Electric Boat, is designed for anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; irregular warfare and mine warfare, a Navy statement said.

It will carry a weapons payload of 12 vertical launch tubes, to fire Tomahawk missiles, and four torpedo tubes.

The submarine was formally christened on Saturday by Sarah Greenert McNichol, who ceremonially broke a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. Adm. James Caldwell, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, was the principal speaker, and noted that Rickover, who served in the Navy for 63 years, is credited with urging the Navy to adopt nuclear propulsion of its vessels.

"This submarine is a fitting tribute to Admiral Rickover, who truly transformed our Navy," Caldwell said.

Rickover led a team of engineers in designing the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, which was commissioned in 1954 and famously was the first submarine to complete a submerged transit of the North Pole in 1958.

The new vessel will carry a crew of 132 and is the second named in honor of Rickover; the first, also a submarine, was commissioned in 1984 and decommissioned in 2007.

Read More

Admiral says next-gen U.S. Navy submarines will have strongest aspects of predecessors NATO's massive Baltic Sea maritime exercise concludes Submarine USS Jefferson City deploys as Indo-Pacific tensions rise

