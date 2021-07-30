Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 30, 2021 / 4:04 PM

Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors

By
An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle with IFC-4-level hardware and software upgrades was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced. Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman/U.S. Navy
An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle with IFC-4-level hardware and software upgrades was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced. Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman/U.S. Navy

July 30 (UPI) -- An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an upgraded multi-intelligence configuration was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced.

The test is regarded as a milestone in the improvement of the vehicle, the U.S. Navy's premier high-altitude long-endurance, or HALE, maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform, builder Northrop Grumman said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement

While MQ-4Cs currently deployed by the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force include multi-mission sensors in a configuration known as Integrated Functional Capability 3, or IFC-3, the test involved IFC-4, which includes improved hardware and software configurations for improved sensor feedback, the Navy said on Thursday.

"This flight proves that the program is making significant progress toward Triton's advanced multi-intelligence upgrade and it brings us closer to achieving the initial operational capability milestone," program manager Capt. Dan Mackin said in a press release.

RELATED Indian navy receives first of four P-8Is under 2016 deal with Boeing

The unmanned aircraft, over 47 feet in length and with a wingspan of nearly 131 feet, is powered by a Rolls-Royce turbofan engine and flown by four personnel from a ground station.

It was designed for high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, in regular orbits, to complement the P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft, which is a modified Boeing 737.

Advertisement

Two MQ-4C aircraft in the IFC-3 configuration are currently deployed to the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet.

RELATED Northrop Grumman nabs $172.4M for two MQ-4C drones to Navy

In May, it was announced that the two will be moved from Guam to Japan, with the Japanese defense ministry citing an "increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan."

At least 68 more MQ-4C Tritons, with the IFC-4 upgrade, are planned.

"The multi-intelligence configuration of Triton will completely revolutionize how the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance missions," Doug Shaffer, vice president and program manager for Triton programs at Northrop Grumman, said in a press release.

RELATED Air Force moves Reaper drones, 90 airmen to Romania

"Multi-intelligence capabilities, coupled with Triton's long-range sensors and 24-hour endurance, will enable an unprecedented amount of maritime situational awareness to inform real-time decision making at tactical to strategic levels," Shaffer said.

Latest Headlines

Navy decommissions USS Independence, first littoral combat ship of its class
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Navy decommissions USS Independence, first littoral combat ship of its class
July 30 (UPI) -- The USS Independence, lead vessel in a class of littoral combat ships, was ceremonially decommissioned at Naval Base San Diego, ending 11 years of service.
NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
Defense News // 2 hours ago
NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
July 30 (UPI) -- NATO tracked and intercepted four Russian planes, traveling without flight plans or transponder codes, over the Baltic Sea, the bloc announced on Friday.
Afghanistan funds oversight will get more difficult, SIGAR says
Defense News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan funds oversight will get more difficult, SIGAR says
July 29 (UPI) -- Conducting oversight against waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds "will be much more difficult," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a new report.
Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system
Defense News // 1 day ago
Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system
July 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain's Future Combat Air System.
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
July 29 (UPI) -- Destroyer USS Benfold moved through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, marking the seventh transit of the waters by American warships this year.
NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline
Defense News // 1 day ago
NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline
July 28 (UPI) -- The Overmatch Software Armory, connecting platforms to the Pentagon's All-Domain Command and Control, is operational at a higher level, the U.S. Navy said.
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
Defense News // 1 day ago
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
July 28 (UPI) -- The charter of the China Aerospace Studies Institute received its charter from the Air Force this week, which the branch said Wednesday indicates its plan to focus on the potential military threat from China.
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
Defense News // 2 days ago
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday.
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
Defense News // 2 days ago
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
July 28 (UPI) -- Northern Strike 21.2, a two-week all-domain training exercise involving over 5,100 U.S. military reservists, gets underway this week in northern Michigan.
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
July 28 (UPI) -- A maritime governance agreement between the United States and Seychelles will preserve ecosystems and prevent crimes at sea, a U.S. 6th Fleet statement says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/