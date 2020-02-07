The Navy has awarded a $172.4 million contract to Northrop Grumman for two MQ-4C Triton unmanned air systems. Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has received a $172.4 million contract modification for delivery of two MQ-4C Triton unmanned air systems for the Navy, according to the Pentagon.

The deal, which modifies a contract initially awarded in September 2018, exercises options to deliver to the drones for the Navy, maintain one Navy main operating base and also to conduct trade studies and collect administrative and technical data.

The MQ-4C Triton is an unmanned aircraft system that provides real-time surveillance over ocean and coastal regions, according to Northrop Grumman.

It can fly over 24 hours at a time, at altitudes higher than 10 miles, and has an operational range of 8,200 nautical miles.

Testing for the MQ-4C Triton system began in 2013, and in March 2019 Northrop Grumman received an $89 million contract to support the system.

Work on this contract will be performed at a variety of U.S. locations, with the bulk -- 30.5 percent -- taking place in San Diego.

The work has an expected completion date of January 2024.