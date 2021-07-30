Advertisement
Defense News
July 30, 2021 / 4:48 PM

British military launches its own Space Command with official opening

By
The military emblem for Britain's new Space Command was presented to personnel, as the military agency was launched on Friday. Photo courtesy of RAF Flyingdales/Twitter
The military emblem for Britain's new Space Command was presented to personnel, as the military agency was launched on Friday. Photo courtesy of RAF Flyingdales/Twitter

July 30 (UPI) -- Britain established its Space Command on Friday in a ceremonial opening, with responsibilities split between three specific groups to form a joint space command, Britain's Ministry of Defense announced on Friday.

The British military budget includes $1.95 billion, over 10 years, for space capabilities, part of a defense budget increase of $33.34 billion in the next four years.

Advertisement

Officially called the "U.K. Space Command," the new agency will immediately take command and control of the country's Space Operations Center, its SKYNET military communications center and the ballistic early warning radar station at RAF Flyingdales in northeastern England.

"Under the leadership of Air Vice Marshal Paul Godfrey, the Joint Command will have oversight of all space capability development in the Ministry of Defense across three main areas; space operations; space workforce training and growth; and space capability to develop and deliver space equipment programmers," a Defense Ministry statement on Friday said.

RELATED Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station

British leaders met for the opening of the Space Command headquarters at the Royal Air Force Base in High Wycombe, near London, on Friday.

They awarded "Space Operator" badges, with a new Space Command emblem, to eight members of the headquarters personnel.

Advertisement

"As our adversaries advance their space capabilities, it is vital we invest in space to ensure we maintain a battle-winning advantage across this fast-evolving operational domain," Defense Minister for Procurement Jeremy Quin said in the ministry's statement.

RELATED USAF's Red Flag 21-1 exercise involves space, cyberspace elements

"The stand-up of Space Command is an exciting and important step in our commitment to operate in space effectively," Quin said.

The United States launched its Space Force as a separate military branch in 2019, charging it with a broad mission to organize, train and equip space forces to protect U.S. and allied interests in space.

On July 13, of this year, Germany opened its own space command center at the Center for Air Operations in Uedem, near the Dutch border.

RELATED Britain, U.S. strengthen ties in space defense

Latest Headlines

Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
Defense News // 2 days ago
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
July 30 (UPI) -- In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week.
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
Defense News // 2 days ago
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
July 30 (UPI) -- An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an upgraded multi-intelligence configuration was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced.
Navy decommissions USS Independence, first littoral combat ship of its class
Defense News // 2 days ago
Navy decommissions USS Independence, first littoral combat ship of its class
July 30 (UPI) -- The USS Independence, lead vessel in a class of littoral combat ships, was ceremonially decommissioned at Naval Base San Diego, ending 11 years of service.
NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
Defense News // 2 days ago
NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
July 30 (UPI) -- NATO tracked and intercepted four Russian planes, traveling without flight plans or transponder codes, over the Baltic Sea, the bloc announced on Friday.
Afghanistan funds oversight will get more difficult, SIGAR says
Defense News // 3 days ago
Afghanistan funds oversight will get more difficult, SIGAR says
July 29 (UPI) -- Conducting oversight against waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds "will be much more difficult," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a new report.
Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system
Defense News // 3 days ago
Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system
July 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain's Future Combat Air System.
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
Defense News // 3 days ago
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
July 29 (UPI) -- Destroyer USS Benfold moved through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, marking the seventh transit of the waters by American warships this year.
NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline
Defense News // 4 days ago
NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline
July 28 (UPI) -- The Overmatch Software Armory, connecting platforms to the Pentagon's All-Domain Command and Control, is operational at a higher level, the U.S. Navy said.
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
Defense News // 4 days ago
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
July 28 (UPI) -- The charter of the China Aerospace Studies Institute received its charter from the Air Force this week, which the branch said Wednesday indicates its plan to focus on the potential military threat from China.
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
Defense News // 4 days ago
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/