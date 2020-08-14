Gen. John W. Raymond, C, U.S. Space Force commander, visits the headquarters at Brandenburg AFB, Calif., on August 3, 2020. The Space Force announced cooperation with Britain on space domain matters on Thursday. Photo by TSgt. Brittany Murphy/USAF

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Britain and the United States will share technical fundamentals for space operations, the U.S. Space Force said in announcing a pact between the two countries.

Britain will have access to the Standard Astrodynamics Algorithm Library, data relating to the study of orbital physics and algorithms to predict the location of objects in space.

The SAAL is the property of the U.S. Space Force, and access by Britain "allows the partner nations to better collaborate in the space domain," a USSF statement on Thursday said.

"Aggressive actions in space must be deterred through a multinational, coordinated effort, allowing for the defense and protection or our collective capabilities," said Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt, USSF director of Operations and Communications. "Sharing the SAAL with our coalition partners enables greater cooperation and coordination between the U.S. and our allies."

Last month, the Space Force indicated that it sought closer ties with British space enterprises, following a directive in the 2018 Pentagon budget directing the U.S. military to strengthen ties with other countries.

The USSF was established last year as a separate branch of the military, while Britain's endeavors in space are largely the realm of the Royal Air Force.

"The U.S. remains committed to advancing our space capabilities together," said Gen. John W. Raymond, USSF Chief of Space Operations. He added that Britain provides "integrated capabilities and forces along with unique perspectives, regional relationships and the information that improves our understanding of the space domain. We are stronger together, especially in the space domain."

In May, Britain was the first country to join the USSF program Olympic Defender, a planned multinational effort to cooperate with the United States' closest allies in space.

