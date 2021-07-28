Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 28, 2021 / 4:55 PM

NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline

By
NAVWAR project manager Matt O’Neil, L, studies a data pipeline project with NIWC Pacific Deputy Project Manager Johanna Flores. Photo by Rick Naystatt/U.S. Navy
NAVWAR project manager Matt O’Neil, L, studies a data pipeline project with NIWC Pacific Deputy Project Manager Johanna Flores. Photo by Rick Naystatt/U.S. Navy

July 28 (UPI) -- The Overmatch Software Armory, connecting platforms to the Pentagon's All-Domain Command and Control, is operational at a higher level, the U.S. Navy said on Wednesday.

The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, or NAVWAR, said the commercially-based, cloud-enabled element of its development, security and operations, or DevSecOps, pipeline will transform the Navy's methods of protecting access to data and applications.

Advertisement

The Armory has operated at IL4 and IL5 levels of secrecy in dealing with Defense Department Controlled Unclassified Material since 2018.

This, however, is the first time the Overmatch Software Armory is operating at IL6, accommodating DoD Classified Information up to the Secret-level, NAVWAR said.

RELATED Military technology experiments featured at Navy's Trident Warrior 20

The software streamlines processes, increases the speed of data delivery to the Navy, and allows continuous updating and direct delivery of newer versions of applications. The announcement came from the Naval Information Warfare Center command in San Diego.

"Previously, if we wanted to have our own classified secret software pipeline, we would have had to build an on premise solution and host it in a secure location onsite," David Jenkins, deputy for project development at the Naval Information Warfare Center's Pacific Command and Control Division, said in a press release.

Advertisement

It connects platforms, weapons, and sensors in a Naval Operational Architecture which integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control, but at a higher level of secrecy, and develops networks, infrastructure, data architectures, and analytic tools connecting every Navy domain.

RELATED Navy's information warfare research effort gets $400M ceiling increase

"By implementing DevSecOps we get the benefit of commercial best practices that improve the quality and security of software," said Delores Washburn, NIWC Pacific chief engineer and Overmatch infrastructure lead, said in a press release in April.

"Furthermore, it's an important catalyst for modernizing our legacy processes that tend to slow us down and we are already seeing big dividends in new modern ways to deliver capability to the fleet," Washburn said.

RELATED Microsoft to make augmented-reality headsets for the Army

Latest Headlines

Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
July 28 (UPI) -- The charter of the China Aerospace Studies Institute received its charter from the Air Force this week, which the branch said Wednesday indicates its plan to focus on the potential military threat from China.
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
Defense News // 2 hours ago
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday.
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
Defense News // 3 hours ago
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
July 28 (UPI) -- Northern Strike 21.2, a two-week all-domain training exercise involving over 5,100 U.S. military reservists, gets underway this week in northern Michigan.
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
Defense News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
July 28 (UPI) -- A maritime governance agreement between the United States and Seychelles will preserve ecosystems and prevent crimes at sea, a U.S. 6th Fleet statement says.
USS Mount Whitney sails for U.S.-only Large Scale Exercise 2021
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Mount Whitney sails for U.S.-only Large Scale Exercise 2021
July 27 (UPI) -- The USS Mount Whitney is sailing from Gaeta, Italy, to take part in next month's Large Scale Exercise 2021, a U.S.-only event meant demonstrate integration abilities and new maritime capabilities.
U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop
July 27 (UPI) -- The commander of U.S. Central Command on Tuesday said airstrikes in Afghanistan would continue as long as Afghan forces are being attacked by the Taliban as the U.S. military pulls out of the country.
USS Ross completes 11th patrol, returns to Naval Station Rota in Spain
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Ross completes 11th patrol, returns to Naval Station Rota in Spain
July 27 (UPI) -- The USS Ross has ended its 11th patrol in the 6th Fleet area of operations and has returned to port in Rota, Spain, the U.S. Navy announced on Tuesday.
Secretary of Defense Austin commits to Indo-Pacific partnerships
Defense News // 1 day ago
Secretary of Defense Austin commits to Indo-Pacific partnerships
July 27 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized U.S. partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region in a speech in Singapore Tuesday.
Five companies picked for prototypes of M2 Bradley replacement
Defense News // 2 days ago
Five companies picked for prototypes of M2 Bradley replacement
July 26 (UPI) -- Five defense contractors have been awarded contracts for the second phase of development of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, which is planned to replace the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.
Led by U.S. Navy, Exercise Cutlass Express 2021 begins in Africa
Defense News // 2 days ago
Led by U.S. Navy, Exercise Cutlass Express 2021 begins in Africa
July 26 (UPI) -- Twelve African and Western Indian Ocean nations joined the U.S. Navy on Monday for the start of Exercise Cutlass 2021, an annual multination maritime exercise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
Reds trade for Yankees relievers Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson
Reds trade for Yankees relievers Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/