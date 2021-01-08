U.S. Navy personnel participated in Trident Wearier 20, a test of emerging technologies conducted by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command in Southern California. Photo by Aaron Lebsack/DVIDS

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An at-sea experiment with emerging technologies brought over 100 scientists and military personnel together in California, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

Sponsored by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Trident Warrior 2020 was a five-month execution of 24 technology experiments meant to "put emerging technologies into the hands of the warfighter for evaluation in an operational environment," a NAVWAR statement said.

The biannual meeting was conducted aboard Navy ships and on-shore facilities in Southern California, with some experiments practiced in the Navy's Hawaiian operating area. The project concluded in November but was announced by NAVWAR on Friday, in advance of a final report scheduled for release this month.

The event was co-sponsored by NAVWAR, the Third Fleet and the Navy Warfare Development Command, with participants including Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Naval Sea Systems Command, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, Air Force Research Laboratory and naval commands of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Indo-Pacific and NATO allies.

They were joined by scientists, engineers, military personnel and defense industry representatives for the tests.

The experimental technologies tested included a handheld tool to collect undersea data using four visible color lasers; a wireless device to track locations of equipment, personnel and proximity; and a light-fidelity system used for network connectivity aboard ships, which could reduce radio frequency emissions, a NAVWAR statement said.

"TW20 combined all of these initiatives into a small set of experimentation venues, making the most of time available with naval assets, afloat and ashore," said Dr. Earl Williams, Trident Warrior deputy director.

"These types of experiments are conducted to learn about the effects of manipulated variables on our warfighting capabilities. Analysis of these experiments could lead to modified system designs, improved operating procedures, new and updated doctrine, technical analysis for decision-makers, and actionable recommendations for the future fleet," Williams said.

In August, NAVWAR received a two-year extension and a $400 million ceiling increase for similar projects, including those relating to outer space.