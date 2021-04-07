U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Duke Richardson announced the renaming of the F-15EX fighter plane, to Eagle II, at a ceremony on Wednesday at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Photo courtesy of Eglin Air Force Base/Twitter

The F-15EX fighter plane, the newest addition to the U.S. Air Force fleet, was renamed the Eagle II in a ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Samuel King/U.S. Air Force

April 7 (UPI) -- The F-15EX variant of the F-15 series of U.S. Air Force fighter planes, was renamed the Eagle II in a ceremony on Wednesday at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Lt. Gen. Duke Richardson announced the official designation in a rollout of the plane, which will replace the aging F-15C/D fleet.

Advertisement

A Twitter post on Wednesday said the plane "includes the latest mission and software capabilities, such as an advanced electronic warfare upgrade also fielded on F-15E models."

The newest aircraft in the #AirForce fleet has been christened the F-15EX Eagle II. The Eagle II includes the latest mission and software capabilities, such as an advanced electronic warfare upgrade also fielded on F-15E models. #AirPower #Aircraft #Innovation pic.twitter.com/oaJoPihJA1— U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) April 7, 2021

The U.S. Air Force accepted its first F-15EX from manufacturer Boeing on March 11.

The plane's upgrades include advanced avionics systems and the capability of carrying nearly 30,000 pounds of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons internally, to minimize its stealth profile.

The Air Force has said that it intends to acquire144 Eagle II planes.

In 2019, the Department of Defense outlined plans to spend nearly $7.9 billion over the next five years to restock its F-15 fleet with upgraded versions of the fighter aircraft.

In July, Boeing received a $1.2billion contract to build the first lot of eight Eagle II planes.